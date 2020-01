Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's so typical in New Orleans.

That's what author, historian, journalist and New Orleans own Walter Isaacson says.

He's talking about what happened over lunch at Melba's Poboys.

For folks who came in for lunch and got a Poboy, they all got the chance to get a FREE book written by Walter Isaacson.

And Walter Isaacson signed the book.

Lunch & Literacy.

It's all part of the plan at Melba's to put more books into New Orleans.