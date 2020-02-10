Watch Now
Louisiana guy sings ‘Chinese Girl’

News with a Twist

A song to benefit Coronavirus relief

with photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS - He's a hit-making hero in China.

His name is Slater Rhea.

Slater is a Louisiana native who now calls China home.

He's a singer and a TV personality back in China where he's been since his college days.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood gives you a front seat to Slater Rhea as he sings "Chinese Girl".

Slater says the money he makes will go to help people who have the Coronavirus back in China.

You can listen to the entire song written by Slater Rhea.

And to hear how you can help him as he helps others, just click right here.

