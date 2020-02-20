Lineup Announced for Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival in Louisville, featuring Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley & more!

Louisville, KY – Following last year’s sold-out debut, Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival returns to Louisville, KY on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center.

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion lead Hometown Rising’s music lineup with additional appearances from Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clint Black, CAM and many more artists across the festival’s three stages. The two-day festival also features exclusive bourbon tastings and workshops, line-dancing, art activations, speakeasies and more.

The music lineup for Hometown Rising is as follows (subject to change):

SATURDAY: Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shenandoah, Caylee Hammack, Jon Langston, Aubrie Sellers, Noah Schnacky, The Josephines, Ross Ellis, Emily Ann Roberts, Stephanie Quayle, Lakeview, Kaitlyn Kohler

SUNDAY: Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchell Tenpenny, CAM, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Kassi Ashton, King Calaway, Tennessee Jet, Lainey Wilson, Adam Doleac, Chris Bandi, Sean Stemaly, Tyler Booth, Madison Kozak, Alex Hall

“Always love coming to play Louisville because you love your country music and having a good time. Look forward to seeing ya’ll in September at Hometown Rising!” says Blake Shelton.

Old Dominion adds, “We’ve had the pleasure of playing shows in Kentucky and the crowds always have so much energy. We’re looking forward to returning and getting back on that stage!”

“I’ve always said I’m a singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, so I’m looking forward to coming back to my home state and playing Hometown Rising,” shares Billy Ray Cyrus.

New this year, Hometown Rising will be introducing sections within the site for fans to determine where they want to experience the event. Festival goers can choose between the following pass options:

Top Shelf: VIP Passes include access to the limited capacity Top Shelf Hang area which features a tiered shaded deck with a view of both the Oak and Barrel stages, all-inclusive premium drinks, an air-conditioned lounge with live audio/video of the Oak and Barrel stages, a shaded area with a dedicated bar and comfortable furniture, access to the VIP front-of-stage viewing area in front of the Oak and Barrel stages, a dedicated Top Shelf entrance lane inside the festival grounds, complimentary hors d’oeuvres during lunch and dinner hours, dedicated air-conditioned, flushable restrooms, complimentary lockers with cell-phone chargers, complimentary Wi-Fi access, dedicated merch stand, concierge staff, a commemorative laminate and access to all other festival areas, including VIP, The Rodeo, The Ranch and The Range Festival Grounds.

VIP: Passes include access to the VIP Hang Area featuring a front-of-stage viewing area of the Oak and Barrel stages, a shaded hang area with dedicated bars, comfortable furniture and live audio/video streams of the Oak and Barrel stages, air-conditioned, flushable restrooms, premium, dedicated food offerings (for additional purchase), a merchandise stand for shorter shopping lines, dedicated entrance lanes into the festival, designated chair zones in the VIP Hang Area and a commemorative laminate. VIP’s also have access to The Rodeo, The Ranch and The Range Festival Grounds.

The Rodeo: General Admission Passes offer the perfect vantage point to both the Oak and Barrel Main Stages. The Rodeo is located directly behind the VIP pit and is standing room only (chairs not allowed). The Rodeo pass purchasers also have access to The Ranch and The Range Festival Grounds.

The Ranch: General Admission Passes offer access to the area directly behind The Rodeo which includes designated chair zones as well as standing room. The Ranch pass purchasers also have access to The Range Festival Grounds.

The Range Festival Grounds: General Admission Passes provide a super affordable option (with single day passes only $35 and weekend $59) to experience the festival’s amazing activations and sponsors, line dance in the Big Bourbon Bar and more. Designated chair zones are also available in The Range Festival Grounds.

Hometown Rising single day, weekend and camping passes go on sale Friday, February 21 at 11:00 AM CST.

Hometown Rising will be followed by two consecutive weekends of festivals in Louisville including Louder Than Life (Sept. 18-20) and Bourbon & Beyond (Sept. 25-27). With three back-to-back festival weekends in Louisville, Danny Wimmer Presents wants to ensure that all fans have the chance to enjoy multiple events with an affordable and convenient ticketing option with the Louisville Trifesta Presented by Budweiser, which will go on sale in March.

As part of the Louisville Trifesta series, Danny Wimmer Presents is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to pay tribute to the Kentucky farmer. “It all begins with the farmer,” explains Danny Wimmer, DWP founder and festival producer. “Our festivals feature the end products, bourbon and food, and I am excited to use our events as a platform to celebrate and recognize the farming community.”

Hometown Rising, the only country music and bourbon festival, is proud to be partnered with local bourbon brands, curated by bourbon expert Fred Minnick, including: 1792, Angel’s Envy, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Barrell Bourbon, Boone’s Bourbon, Buffalo Trace, Bulleit Bourbon, Coopers’ Craft, Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Four Roses Bourbon, Jim Beam, Kentucky Peerless, Larceny, Maker’s Mark, Michter’s, Old Forester, Rebel Yell, Resilient Bourbon, Stonehammer, Wild Turkey, Wilderness Trail, Woodford Reserve, Yellowstone Bourbon and more to be announced.

As part of Danny Wimmer Presents’ innovative partnership and Kroger’s commitment to Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, 25 cents from every pass sold will be donated directly to Dare to Care Food Bank. Dare to Care Food Bank works to ensure that no one in the community lacks enough food to live an active, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit www.DareToCare.org.