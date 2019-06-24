Items to soothe the traveler’s soul

Whether you prefer cruises to road-trips or cities to forests, you are a traveler at heart and you deserve these items.

Wanderchain by The Wander Club

I can’t wait till the end to tell you this, so I’m starting with it. These tokens make the BEST gifts ever. Taking the kids to Disney, give them a token. A cruise, a token. Graduation trip, a token! I can’t say it enough.

Now, the idea behind the Wanderchain is quite simple. Kenny Azama, founder of The Wander Club explained, “Part of the fun of traveling for me has always been to collect souvenirs from each place I visited. From handmade mugs, to beautiful paintings, to jars of preserved snakes, to African warrior masks – I collected them all. But as time went on and I traveled more and collected more, I began to realize that I was just accumulating things…” The Wander Club was created with one goal in mind… TO CREATE A SIMPLE WAY FOR YOU TO KEEP ALL OF YOUR TRAVELS IN ONE PLACE. The Wanderchain is essentially a keychain version of your passport. But instead of collecting stamps, you collect engraved tokens for every country, US state, or province that you’ve wandered through. But over time, it has developed into so much more. For every engraved token you purchase, The Wander Club will donate a meal to an orphan abroad through the help of their non-profit partner, Rice Bowls. By shopping at The Wander Club, you are directly helping to feed orphans around the world.

The products: The leather is stunning. The color is vibrant, the leather is sturdy, the smell is perfect, and it is 100% full-grain vegetable-tanned leather from the oldest and best tannery in the USA, Wickett & Craig. The Wanderchain has a swivel snap hook on one end, and a split key ring on the other. The tokens are easily threaded on the split key ring, And the hook allows the Wanderchain to easily attach to a backpack, keys, suitcase, clothing, etc. The tokens are made of high-quality stainless steel. Token options include countries, states, continents, custom tokens, dated tokens, and symbolic tokens, which come in a different color. I purchased 17 tokens for my Wanderchain, 12 were US states and 5 were countries. The are all the same size and color, and they threaded onto the key ring fairly easily.

I love the products. I love the idea behind the Wanderchain. I love what the company stands for, and who they donate to (I’ve done my research.) I got rid of my carabiner and have been using my Wanderchain as my main key ring. I cannot wait to fill this one up and start on a second. The Wander Club has certainly turned me into a lifetime customer.

sukk straws

We are seeing more and more restaurants, food chains, theme parks, cities and states complying with ridding of plastic straws. You either have to ask for one, or they simply don’t carry them anymore. Which isn’t the most convenient. And, lets be honest, who likes to drink out of a soggy paper straw? Not us.

Sukk is a Los Angeles, California based company that was created out of a need for sustainability that fit your everyday lifestyle needs. More and more of us make a conscious consumer choice that benefits the world we live in. Yet, we also want to enjoy our Tall, Grande or Venti drinks without knowing that 90% of the 30 million tons of plastic waste we generate in America goes to landfill. That’s where Sukk comes in. Sukk provides a sustainable, extendable, retractable and compact drinking straw that not only fits on your keychain, but also fits your personal style. From the stainless steel straws, vegan leather carry case, recycled paper thank you tags, to the 100% compostable shipping bags, we care about sweet Mother Earth. Sukk straws are food grade stainless steel, oxidation-free, dishwasher safe, virtually unbreakable, retractable and extendable. Extendable from 2.5 inches all the way to 8.5 inches, whatever the size of your glass, we fit. And for all you straw biters, this ones for you. Feel free to gnaw down on the BPA-free silicone tip.

It’s time to make a change, and design doesn’t have to suffer either. It’s your lifestyle and Sukk wants to be part of your everyday drinking experience. Mini Curling Iron by Glister Get control of your curls on-the-go with the Mini Curls styling wand from Glister! Designed with an easy-to-use clip, the Mini Curls wand can create big volume, soft waves, or romantic ringlets with just one tiny tool. The ultra compact size allows you to easily fit your tool in any bag or purse without sacrificing other necessities. Travel in style with our limited edition designer carrying pouches. Features & Benefits: Professional salon-grade travel curler

Black Tourmaline Gemstone barrel infusion provide the ultimate experience in even heating

Ionic Technology promotes silkier, smoother hair and eliminates frizz & fly-aways

Sleek, ergonomic, and compact

Non-slip grip for control & comfort

Worldwide voltage works everywhere you go

Lifetime Glister Guarantee

Cashmere Scarf by Jack & Mary Designs

Jack & Mary Designs specializes in sweater refashions and upcycling wool into environmentally friendly accessories that give natural fiber a whole new life. Donated and recycled sweaters become colorful, quality, handmade, and one-of-a-kind mittens, scarves, headbands, hats, and skirts. Jack & Mary Designs is at the forefront of women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion and the green movement. Their upcycled wool mittens, hats, headbands, and other accessories are sold at over 275 retailers all over the nation and online. And all of their products are made in America. Keeping things handmade in Maine provides jobs for local women, helps maintain quality control and turn products around quickly, and is better for the environment.

So if we put aside all of the goodness that is the first paragraph, what are we left with? Well, we are left with the softest, warmest, most soothing and comfortable scarf I’ve ever owned. Made of cashmere, from recycled sweaters, re-purposed into a fun, colorful, multi-pattern infinity scarf. The scarf measures 72″ long, so it can be wrapped once, twice, even three times! There are so many colors to choose from, you can find a scarf to match every outfit.

I also tried the cashmere scrunchies and I love them! They charge $24 for three scrunchies, which I agree sounds like a lot of money for ponytails… but they are better for your hair than any other hair ties. They are thick and bulky, which keep them from pulling and breaking hair. They are also really soft so they don’t hold too hard, which normally leads to those terrible ponytail crimps. These scrunchies are very popular, and often sell out, so if you see them available. I highly recommend making the purchase!

Be sure the check out the entire website, as Jack & Mary Designs have so many other products to offer, including mittens, hats, headbands, and even baby accessories!

KINDri

It’s never too late to be KIND to your skin, KIND to the earth, and have faith in a cruelty free world.

– Robin McDonald

Robin is a celebrity esthetician, actress, writer and extreme cactus enthusiast. Having a love for the vast and beautiful desert, she incorporates its indigenous components like super collagen stimulating Organic Prickly Pear Cactus Seed Oil, rejuvenating Apple Stem Cell, cooling Aloe Vera and invigorating Citrus into her Skin Care formulas, embodying the holistic lifestyle of the Southwest. The potent cactus oil secretions in KINDri Skin Care naturally increase cellular turnover while strengthening your skin’s ability to take on the elements and stresses of every day life. Two of the three products I tried were fabulous. They each work in different ways to help soothe, clean, and stimulate your skin.

Quench is a lightweight skin moisturizer. Quench contains organically grown aloe vera, citrus and eucalyptus to clarify, soothe, and calm an oily complexion. Quench can be applied morning or night, and it works great as an aftershave. I love to apply this after shaving my legs. It makes my legs silky smooth, without actually being wet. I also dab a little bit on my husbands neck after e shaves, to help with razor burn.

Cactus & Rose Illuminating Face Oil smells so amazing, but just wasn’t for me (or at least my face.) This illuminator contains organic prickly pear seed oil, apple stem cell, and rose essential oil. Apple stem cell has been clinically proven to brighten and restore the appearance of skin by stimulating aging skin stem cells. Organic prickly pear seed is best known for its ability to reduce the appearance of dark circles and to heal, hydrate and plump. I have a fairly oily face, so i don’t use this product on my face. Although it is hydrating, I find it doesn’t soak into my skin enough, and leaves my face really shiny. However, I’ve used it on my ashy knees and elbows and it works wonders.

Avocado Smoothie is a powerful, creamy blend of organic apple stem cell and potent organic prickly pear seed oil that combined, naturally increases cellular rejuvenation. This extra rich day to night cream defends skin against harsh environmental conditions in the day, and soothes and revitalizes while you sleep. The fresh, clean smell definitely enhances the experience. Other ingredients include avocado oil, which is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, lemon oil, with it’s detoxifying properties to rejuvenate dull and tired-looking skin, as well as the incredibly nourishing shea butter. Directions say to apply daily to “dramatically increase moisture for depleted or environmentally damaged skin…” so I actually use this one for my hands and feet (don’t judge.) It leaves them extra, extra soft and I love the smell.

Numa Milk Chews

“The name “Numa” comes from the Chinese characters from daughter, “nu,” and mother, “ma,” as our product and company was inspired by my mother’s handmade version of one of her favorite childhood treats, which I fell in love with.”

Milk chews are milk-based chewy snacks infused with nuts and dried fruit. Though these milk chews may remind you of other nougat treats, Numa foods are actually healthy. Numa milk chews are all-natural ( with no artificial ingredients), have much less sugar (40% less than the average candy bar), and actually contain healthy vitamins and protein.

I received the Neapolitan Variety Pack. This came with 24 individually wrapped milk chews. The flavors are original creme, chocolate milk, and strawberry. The suggested serving size is 2 pieces. Each serving has 110 calories and 8g of sugar. I decided to let my coworkers be the reviewers for this one. I laid the milk chews out in the break room and let the wolves have at it. Here’s what I heard:

“The chocolate one is good. It reminds me of a tootsie roll.”

“I like that theirs nuts in them. The crunch is nice.”

“I don’t like the original one, it’s kind of boring.”

“These would be really good for hiking. I could just throw them in my backpack.”

“I count carbs and these are a little too carby for me.’

“Where did you get these? I wonder if they are okay for kids? These would be good in my kids lunchboxes.”

The strawberry is really good.”

I don’t like nougat and I really don’t like milk. They are just not for me. But my coworkers really seemed to enjoy them. And I agree with one of my coworkers, that these would be great for hiking, or long trips. They don’t melt, are small and compact, and contain healthy vitamins and protein. I will probably buy a bag to keep on hand for road trips or camping trips.

Pocket Palette

The Pocket Palette is a serious travel girl game changer. BB cream, mascara, lip and cheek color, all in one compact, portable and disposable packet! That’s right, use it, abuse it, and throw it away. If you wear makeup, you know the struggle of having to lug your whole makeup bag around with you. It’s heavy, inconvenient, and sometimes unsanitary. So the founder and CEO Lynda, created the Pocket Palette to help all of us out.

The Pocket Palette can be purchased in a 10 pack ($34.99), 4 pack ($11.99), or individually ($4.) The BB Cream comes in four shades, and you can even buy the variety pack (one of each shade) to figure out which fits you best. The variety pack is $14.99.

Every palette comes with a “full-face setup.” That includes four single servings — a single serving of BB cream, a pink cream that does double duty for your lips and cheeks, and a mascara wand pre-dipped in long-lasting mascara. Once you’re done with your touch up, simply throw away the whole kit. You can continue your day without having to be continuously reminded that you are carrying your makeup, giving you room in your bag for more important things, like books and snacks. Keep one in your car, your office, locker, or anywhere you might need your makeup.

Pocket Palette is also happy to stay up-to-date with what’s trending in the makeup world. BB Cream is used in place of foundation, because BB Cream is an all-in-one product for the face. It has the benefits of a serum, moisturizer, primer, and foundation. It can be worn alone as a tinted moisturizer, over serum and moisturizer as a sheer foundation, and under powder, depending on the desired amount of coverage. BB Cream is also more blendable and can match a wider range of skin tones. The darkest shade, however, is a foundation. “We added a dark foundation after we did further customer research and received feedback that this foundation matched better with darker skin tones than the shades available in a BB cream.”

Pocket Palettes are made in the US, and are cruelty-free. The BB Cream/foundation is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and oil-free. The mascara is formulated with a balanced PH, making it gentle on sensitive eyes. The lip/cheek cream is also paraben-free, with a mineral base. Ingredients include avocado oil, which promotes elasticity, Vitamin E, which adds moisture and works as an antioxidant. *Pocket palette products contain beeswax, so they are not considered vegan.

I love the concept of the Pocket Palette. I have four of the palettes. I intend to use mine for traveling. Road trips, flights, etc. I may even slip one into my gym bag in case I decide to go out afterwards. With the Pocket Palette, the opportunities are endless!