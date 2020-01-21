How did one girl save her school $8,000?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Since 1717, Ursuline Academy has been around longer than America has been a country.

That's a lot of lunches served to girls like Riley Talbot.

Riley is sixteen.

At lunchtime, she's got more than the menu on her mind.

Riley was concerned.

Riley was worried. She started thinking about it after counting all the plastic cups girls were using during lunch.

She got WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood thinking, too.

Riley's first response to the plastic cup problem, a permanent cup girls will bring back to school every day.

Then convinced the cafeteria to use blue plastic cups.

No more plastic waste in the trash cans.

After that her next mission makes everybody at lunch arrive at the Scraping Station.

Riley Talbot says, "once you're done with lunch, take extra food into the food waste bin, napkins in there, place utensils in there, put your plate on top and that's how we save the planet."

In the last few months, Riley Talbot's efforts have saved Ursuline Academy $8,000.

She's making history already.

And she's just in the tenth grade.

With a lot of time and lunches left, Riley Talbot will no doubt, invent something else.