‘Hoops Green’ has hope. And a basketball

It's how she scores with the Harlem Globetrotters

NEW ORLEANS - She sure knows her way around a basketball.

She’s one of only fifteen women ever to play ball with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Her name is Hoops Green.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is hanging out with Hoops as she hangs out with kids at New Orleans Plessy School.

From high school basketball in Kentucky to college in Texas to playing professionally in Spain, she shares her story and her skills... with kids

Wild Bill has three slam dunk questions for Hoops Green.

Wild Bill asks, “why do they call you Hoops, Hoops?”

Hoops Green says, “with the name Hoops, you have to have the entire package, you have to be able to score, you have to play defense.

Wild Bill asks another question, “how are you making a difference with your game of basketball?”

Hoops says, “the Globetrotters, we're known as the ambassadors of goodwill and we're able to reach out to people and try to encourage them to be kind, be nice, be positive, that's part of it.”

Last question for Hoops Green.

Wild Bill wonders, “what’s your favorite snack?”

Hoops says, “I like going to the movies because I like the popcorn there, the butter, extra butter.”

She says. “I’ll finish before the movie gets started, go get another one.”

No buttering up needed here.

With an audience of kids, she inspires them.

And they inspire here.

And that is what gives Hoops, hope.

You can see the Harlem Globetrotters play at UNO Lakefront Arena on Sunday, March 8.

Game time is 2pm.