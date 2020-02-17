Half-price hardware stuff

After the True Value Hardware Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Looking for a bargain?

Anything from a hardware store.

Toilets, gardening supplies, rat traps, snake traps, shovels, air compressors, cleaning products, even snacks.

It's now for sale.

At prices more than half the retail price.

It's at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore at 2900 Elysian Fields in New Orleans.

The merchandise all comes from the True Value Hardware Store's big New Orleans convention.

The money made will go to Habitat for Humanity to build homes for folks who otherwise might not ever have a home.

You can also find leftovers from the convention at the Habitat ReStore at 2425 Williams Boulevard in Kenner.