ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: A detail of the jersey of Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers as he stands on the field after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – We asked our News with a Twist viewers where they are watching the game.

Here’s what they told us.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video