World's Biggest Gathering of Folk Music is in New Orleans





NEW ORLEANS - They've come with their folk music to New Orleans.

They've come from 48 countries.

They are 2,900 music makers and music industry folks, like agents, managers, festival organizers.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at the Folk Alliance International Conference at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

It's a folk music showcase.

The biggest on the planet.

For folk music folks, this is the place to be.

This is the moment to make a mark.