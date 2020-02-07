Top Taco 2020 dates announced!

NEW ORLEANS – Top Taco presented by Cerveza Modelo returns for year 4 on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with 30+ restaurants and 50+ tequilas and spirits. Want to get some discounted tickets? The link to early bird tickets is at the end of this article!

This year’s all-inclusive taco and tequila throw-down will take place once again at Woldenberg Park on the riverfront in downtown New Orleans. The one-night-only event, benefiting the PLEASE Foundation, includes a special Tiki Patrón experience.

In the Top Taco VIP lounge, El Tesoro tequila presents “A Night in Paradiso” with food and drink by Dickie Brennan & Co., a Family of Restaurants, which includes: Acorn Café, Bourbon House, Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, Palace Café, Tableau and the recently launched Dickie Brennan & Co. Catering. Their culinary team will create four gourmet tacos to serve in the VIP area. Bartender Andrew Bates, of the Palace Café Black Duck Bar, will create the tequila cocktails for the V.I.P. lounge.

The hugely popular Top Taco debuted on the New Orleans festival scene in 2017. Since then, the event has raised more than $50,000.00 for local non-profit organizations. This year’s beneficiary, The PLEASE Foundation, provides mentorship, leadership training, and scholarships to at-risk students attending college preparatory high schools, helping each student gain acceptance into college, and achieving their greatest potential. A live auction will be hosted by Cooper Manning.

“Top Taco 2020 will again be an immersive experience,” says Festival Producer Shane Finkelstein. “In addition to gourmet tacos and tasty tequila cocktails from some of the city’s most popular restaurants and bars, festival-goers can dance to awesome DJs and experience new and exciting activations from Patron, Pernod-Ricard, Diageo, the Louisiana Pepper Exchange, and others,” he said.

Top Taco fans and celebrity judges choose the winners for Top Creative Taco, Top Traditional Taco, Top Creative Tequila Cocktail, and Top Traditional Margarita. Fest-goers will also enjoy creative pop-up bar areas and lounges, tequila tastings, live Latin music from Otra and Muevelo, and eye-popping visual elements.

Confirmed for Top Taco 2020 are 2019 Top Taco winners Johnny Sanchez (David Montes de Oca Ultimate Top Taco Champion), Tacos & Beer (2019 winner for best creative cocktail critic’s choice made with Avión tequila), Barracuda (Top Traditional Taco), Los Jefes (2019 winner for best creative cocktail people’s choice made with Avión tequila), and Velvet Cactus (best traditional margarita people’s and critic’s choice made with Don Julio), and fan favorites like Zócalo, Araña, Flamingo A Go Go, and Nacho Mama’s. Already confirmed new competitors include Nolé, House of Blues, Rock n Roll Sushi, Palm & Pine, Otra Vez and Seither’s Seafood sponsored by the Louisiana Pepper Exchange.

Top Taco 2020 early bird tickets are available now!

About the PLEASE Foundation

The PLEASE Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides mentoring, leadership training and scholarships to at-risk students in New Orleans. PLEASE provides all the tools necessary for students to attend and succeed in Catholic college preparatory high schools. The ultimate goal is for each student to be accepted into college and achieve their greatest potential. To date, PLEASE accomplishments include eight college graduates, 35 high school graduates, 22 currently enrolled college students, and 20 students attending Catholic college preparatory high schools.