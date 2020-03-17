Test Kitchen Taylor: Shamrock Shake Pies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

On St. Patrick's Day, Test Kitchen Taylor is making a tret that's perfect to make and enjoy with the kids at home.

Shamrock Shake Pies

3.4 oz vanilla instant pudding mix

1 cup milk I used skim

8 oz cool whip thawed

1/2 tsp mint extract

16 drops green food coloring

store-bought mini graham cracker crusts



In a large bowl, mix together the pudding mix and the milk until well combined. Add the cool whip, the mint extract, and the green food coloring.

Pour the mixture into a mini premade pie crusts. Refrigerate until completely set, about four hours.

Top with a cherry.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!