Test Kitchen Taylor: Shamrock Shake Pies

On St. Patrick's Day, Test Kitchen Taylor is making a tret that's perfect to make and enjoy with the kids at home.
Shamrock Shake Pies
3.4 oz vanilla instant pudding mix
1 cup milk I used skim
8 oz cool whip thawed
1/2 tsp mint extract
16 drops green food coloring
store-bought mini graham cracker crusts
In a large bowl, mix together the pudding mix and the milk until well combined. Add the cool whip, the mint extract, and the green food coloring.
Pour the mixture into a mini premade pie crusts. Refrigerate until completely set, about four hours.
Top with a cherry.
