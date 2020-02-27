Test Kitchen Taylor: Pulled Portabello

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

For Lent, Test Kitchen Taylor is finding meatless recipes - so you don't have to! This recipe tastes exactly like pulled pork, except t's made with portabello mushrooms.

Pulled Portabello

4 portabello mushroom caps

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic minced

¼ cup BBQ sauce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Using two forks, shred the caps roughly into pieces, discard stems.

Set on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Drizzle with oil, paprika, salt, cayenne, and garlic.

Toss around to evenly coat the mushrooms, then bake for 20 minutes, or until mushrooms are a bit crispy and brown on the edges.

Add BBQ sauce to mushrooms and bake for 5 more minutes.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!