Test Kitchen Taylor: Pulled Portabello

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
For Lent, Test Kitchen Taylor is finding meatless recipes - so you don't have to! This recipe tastes exactly like pulled pork, except t's made with portabello mushrooms.
Pulled Portabello
4 portabello mushroom caps
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
2 cloves garlic minced
¼ cup BBQ sauce
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Using two forks, shred the caps roughly into pieces, discard stems.
Set on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
Drizzle with oil, paprika, salt, cayenne, and garlic.
Toss around to evenly coat the mushrooms, then bake for 20 minutes, or until mushrooms are a bit crispy and brown on the edges.
Add BBQ sauce to mushrooms and bake for 5 more minutes.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!