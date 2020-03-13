Test Kitchen Taylor: Popcorn Cookies

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
If you want a movie night but are avoiding the theater, Test Kitchen Taylor has a great twist on your traditional popcorn.
Butter Popcorn Cookies
Butter Yellow Cake Mix
2 eggs
1/3 cup oil
10 butter popcorn jelly beans, chopped
2 cups popcorn
Preheat oven to 350.
Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil.
Once combined mix in jelly beans and popcorn.
Bake for 12 minutes.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!