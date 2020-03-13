Test Kitchen Taylor: Popcorn Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

If you want a movie night but are avoiding the theater, Test Kitchen Taylor has a great twist on your traditional popcorn.

Butter Popcorn Cookies

Butter Yellow Cake Mix

2 eggs

1/3 cup oil

10 butter popcorn jelly beans, chopped

2 cups popcorn



Preheat oven to 350.

Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil.

Once combined mix in jelly beans and popcorn.

Bake for 12 minutes.

