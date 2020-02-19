Test Kitchen Taylor: Mardi Gras Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

In honor of Carnival, Test Kitchen Taylor is making a scrumptious pizza using veggies that are purple, green and gold!

Mardi Gras Pizza

1 pizza crust

1/3 cup Drago's Charbroiling Sauce

2 cups mozzarella

1/4 cup corn

1/4 green bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cabbage, shredded

Prepare pizza crust according to directions

Top with Drago's sauce

Then mozzarella, followed by the other toppings

Finish baking and enjoy!

