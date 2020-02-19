Test Kitchen Taylor: Mardi Gras Pizza

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
In honor of Carnival, Test Kitchen Taylor is making a scrumptious pizza using veggies that are purple, green and gold!
Mardi Gras Pizza
1 pizza crust
1/3 cup Drago's Charbroiling Sauce
2 cups mozzarella
1/4 cup corn
1/4 green bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cabbage, shredded
Prepare pizza crust according to directions
Top with Drago's sauce
Then mozzarella, followed by the other toppings
Finish baking and enjoy!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!