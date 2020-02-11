Test Kitchen Taylor: Love Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's Valentine's Day week and Test Kitchen Taylor is getting us in the mood with aphrodisiac cookies. Oats, walnuts, chocolate, and pomegranate come together to create a delicious and seductive cookie.

Love Bites

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie Mix

1 egg

1/3 cup oil

1/2 cup crushed walnuts

1/4 cup pomegranate juice

Preheat oven to 375.

Combine ingredients to form a cookie dough.

Form balls and place on a baking sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

