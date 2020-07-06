Test Kitchen Taylor at Home: Upgraded PIZZA ROLLS & Perfect Pesto Prosciutto Pizza

NEW ORLEANS – Test Kitchen stopped by Bellegarde Bakery to pick up some of her favorite locally made pizza dough. The recipes that she made will knock your socks off!

Bellegarde Bakery is known for its stone-milled flour, delicious bread, and fresh pasta. I set out to make two delicious recipes with the Bellegarde pizza dough, and they barely came out of the oven before I was scarfing it all down. Check it out!

Perfect Pesto Prosciutto Pizza

1 Bellegarde Bakery Pizza Dough

1/4 tub Bellegarde Bakery Arugula & Pecan Pesto (maybe more)

1 ball fresh Mozzarella

Parmigiano Cheese

3 pieces Prosciutto

2 cups Arugula

Balsamic Glaze, to taste

Salt & Pepper

Prepare your sheet tray by lining it with parchment paper. Lightly oil the parchment paper. Remove the dough from the bag. With floured hands on a work surface, stretch the dough into a rectangle. (If it helps, you can also use a rolling pin.) If the dough is tearing, let it rest for a few minutes before working it again. Do your best to ensure that the dough is evenly flat. Once you have the final shape, gently lift the dough onto the parchment paper and into the sheet tray. Now, dress your pizza. Using the back of a spoon, evenly coat the dough with pesto, leaving 1/4 inch at the crust. Then, using your fingers, tear the mozzarella into pieces strands. Place these evenly over the dough. Follow with Parmigiano cheese. Sprinkle salt and pepper over the top of the pizza. Preheat your oven to 450 F. Place the pizza in a non-drafty area of the kitchen and let it double in size. Once doubled, gently place it in the oven on the middle rack. Bake until it’s golden and the cheese is bubbling. Top with Proscuitto, Parmigano, and arugula. Drizzle with Balsamic Glaze

Upgraded Pizza Rolls

1 Bellegarde Bakery Pizza Dough

1/4 tub Bellegarde Bakery Pizza Sauce

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella

12 cup Pepperoni slices, quartered

2 Garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper

Flatten your Bellegarde Bakery Pizza Dough and cut in half until you have 16 even pieces. Flatten each piece with your hands and top with a dollop of Bellegarde Bakery Pizza Sauce, a pinch of mozzarella, and quartered pepperoni. Roll the sides into a ball and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Combine garlic and olive oil and pour on top of the bites. Add more shredded mozzarella on top, and bake for 10 minutes at 450 degrees. Serve with heated up pizza sauce.

Be sure to share your Bellegarde Bakery Treats on social media and tag @taylorfeingold and @bellegardebakery in your posts!