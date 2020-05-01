Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Upgraded Instant Ramen

NEW ORLEANS – A few taste tweaks to upgrade on your instant ramen.

It’s a favorite of college students because it’s so cheap and pretty delicious. But what happens when your ramen gets boring? Test Kitchen Taylor has a few taste-tweaks to step up your ramen game at home.

Upgraded Instant Ramen

1 instant ramen

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp grated ginger (or ginger powder)

1/4 cup protein to go with your ramen, Taylor chose chicken

Optional Toppings:

Mushrooms

Green onions

Crunchy wonton strips

Soft boiled egg

Greens



Make your ramen as you normally do

Add in soy sauce, butter, garlic & ginger. Mix until butter is melted.

Add in your protein and top with whatever else you like!

