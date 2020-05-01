Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Upgraded Instant Ramen

NEW ORLEANS – A few taste tweaks to upgrade on your instant ramen.
It’s a favorite of college students because it’s so cheap and pretty delicious. But what happens when your ramen gets boring? Test Kitchen Taylor has a few taste-tweaks to step up your ramen game at home.
Upgraded Instant Ramen
1 instant ramen
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp grated ginger (or ginger powder)
1/4 cup protein to go with your ramen, Taylor chose chicken
Optional Toppings:
Mushrooms
Green onions
Crunchy wonton strips
Soft boiled egg
Greens
Make your ramen as you normally do
Add in soy sauce, butter, garlic & ginger. Mix until butter is melted.
Add in your protein and top with whatever else you like!
