Test Kitchen Taylor at home: Gourmet Tomato Soup from a can

NEW ORLEANS – A little upgrade on that boring canned soup.

Do you miss white tablecloths and the taste of delicious gourmet meals at your favorite restaurants? Test Kitchen Taylor shows you how to make your canned tomato soup just a little bit more gourmet.

Gourmet Canned Tomato Soup

1 can tomato soup

2 tbsp bacon bits (or a protein of your choice)

1 tbsp pesto

1 tbsp shredded mozzarella cheese

5 croutons



Heat up your soup according to the can.

Add in protein of your choice, and stir.

Drizzle some pesto on top, leaving some green for a beautiful plate.

Top with mozzarella cheese and croutons in the center.

