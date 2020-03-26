Test Kitchen Taylor: 4 Ingredient, 45 Minute Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

What happens when you go to the store, and there's no bread? Test Kitchen Taylor has got you covered. This simple soda bread only requires a few key ingredients: flour, baking soda, salt, and buttermilk.

But what if I don't have buttermilk?

If you don't have buttermilk, don't sweat! You can substitute 1 2/4 cups milk + 1 tbsp white vinegar or lemon juice. Mix together, set aside for 15 minutes. It will congeal on its surface.

Homemade Soda Bread

3 3/4 cups any type of flour

2 - 3 tbsp Extra Flour (for dusting)

1.5 tsp baking soda

1.5 tsp salt

2 cups buttermilk, fridge cold

Preheat oven to 430F.

Line tray with baking paper.

Whisk both flours (not Extra Flour), baking soda and salt in a bowl.

Add buttermilk, stir until it's too hard to stir anymore.

Sprinkle 2 tbsp Extra Flour onto work surface, scrape out the dough, sprinkle with more flour.

Gently knead no more than 8 times, bring together into a ball.

Transfer to tray, pat into 1" thick disc.

Score shallow cross on surface deep using a serrated knife.

Bake 20 minutes. Turn oven down to 390F.

Bake further 20 minutes, or until the base sounds hollow when tapped in the middle.

Transfer to rack and cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing.

Notes:

The wetter the dough, the more moist the bread will be.

Try not to knead the dough more than 10 times, we want it your hands for as little time as possible.

Once you add in your buttermilk, try to get it in the oven within 3 minutes. The combination of buttermilk and baking soda is what makes this bread rise.

You can use a combination of wheat and white flour to give the bread a more nutty flavor.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!