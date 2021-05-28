Starting this weekend: Brunch fiesta’s at Tacos Del Cartel

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Tacos Del Cartel, a local Mexican restaurant, is adding some spice to the area — and putting a twist on brunch.

With covid-19 restrictions easing Chef Julio Machado said “Everyone wants to get out and be part of society again, so we want to make it easy, entertaining and delicious.”

Brunch will be served from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm along with live music from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

The Tacos Del Cartel weekend brunch incorporates a special menu that includes the Cartel Burrito Breakfast, Huevos Rancheros Divorciados, Pork Tamale, Taquitos Dorados

with Chorizo, Guajillo Shrimp Chilaquiles and a Puerca Sandwich.

Cocktail specials include Tequila Sunrise, Paloma, Bloody Maria, Bloody Mary, and Bottomless Mimosas.

For the evenings, various DJs play on Taco Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-10pm.