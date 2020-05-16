Sazerac House Launches Complimentary Virtual Cocktail Workshop Series

NEW ORLEANS– Cocktail kits will be available for purchase and curbside pickup at Sazerac House, with proceeds benefitting Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

The Sazerac House experience team, featuring mixologists Rhiannon Enlil and Matt Ray are supporting the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation by virtually adapting their beloved guided tasting format. The Sazerac House is now offering complimentary online Virtual Cocktail Workshops. These sessions follow the format of their beloved guided tastings, adapted for a physically-distanced world.

Sazerac House experience team leaders Rhiannon Enlil and Matt Ray, both long-time New Orleans cocktail experts, will focus on one cocktail per session, giving guests the historical background of the drink and a hands-on demonstration, all the while taking questions via the chatbox. Guests will learn everything from the first places that these cocktails were ever served to the type of ice best suited for them, all while mixing up their own and sipping simultaneously with cocktail enthusiasts around the world. The sessions are 45 minutes long, limited to 50 participants, and cocktail kits with the ingredients for each cocktail will be available for pre-order and curbside pickup at the Sazerac House, with 10% of proceeds going to benefit the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

Moving forward, the represented cocktails and corresponding cocktail kits are:

May 20: Old-Fashioned

Cocktail Kit ($51): Sazerac Rye (750ml), Merchant’s Exchange Orange Bitters (5 oz.), Bittermens Transatlantic Modern Aromatic Bitters (5 oz.), orange and simple syrup (2 oz.)

May 21: Classic Daiquiri

Cocktail Kit ($15): Cane Run Rum (750ml), limes and simple syrup (2 oz.)

May 22: The Sazerac

Cocktail Kit ($66): Sazerac Rye (750ml), Herbsaint (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz.), lemons and sugar cubes

May 27: Mint Julep

Cocktail Kit ($25): Buffalo Trace Bourbon (750ml), mint and simple syrup (2 oz.)

May 28: Sumatra Kula

Cocktail Kit ($15): Cane Run Rum, limes, grapefruit, orange, mint and honey syrup (2 oz.)

May 29: The Sazerac

Cocktail Kit ($66): Sazerac Rye (750ml), Herbsaint (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz.), lemons and sugar cubes

June 3: Ward 8

Cocktail Kit ($27): Sazerac Rye (750ml), lemons, orange and grenadine.

June 4: Queen's Park Swizzle

Cocktail Kit ($51): Jung & Wulff Trinidad Rum (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz.), limes, mint, and simple syrup (2 oz.)

June 5: The Sazerac

Cocktail Kit ($66): Sazerac Rye (750ml), Herbsaint (750ml), Peychaud’s Bitters (5 oz.), lemons and sugar cubes

If guests are looking to purchase additional spirits, or are searching for their favorite bottle of a spirit not included in cocktail kits, click here. and order additional bottles of spirits, bottled cocktails and bitters for curbside pickup. Due to state and city regulations, cocktail kits cannot be shipped and are for curbside pickup only.

Registration is required for classes and is online at this website. All Virtual Cocktail Workshops will take place online via Web-Ex and Facebook Live, and guests will receive an emailed link with login instructions following registration.

In addition, 10% of the proceeds from the sales of the cocktail kits will go to support the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, which was founded in 2006 and works to strengthen Louisiana’s hospitality industry through support of individuals within the community. They operate grant programs that provide support for hospitality and culinary education programs and provide financial assistance to people in the hospitality industry during times of crisis.

To sign up for the virtual cocktail classes, click here. Registration is limited to 50 guests and is first-come, first-served.

To get corresponding cocktail kits, click here.

Cocktail Kit orders must be received 24 hours before the corresponding workshop, and orders can be picked up 10:00 am-4:00 pm on the day of the workshop. At pickup, social distancing requirements will be followed, including 6-foot-spacing in the waiting area, personal protective equipment for the Sazerac House team, and an acrylic shield between the street and the Sazerac House team member.

Sazerac House is also offering curbside pickup of many of its spirits, bottled cocktails, and bitters. The full list and online ordering is available here. Due to state and city regulations, cocktail kits cannot be shipped and are for curbside pickup only.