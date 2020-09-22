Ruby Slipper founders establish Lagniappe Krewe Emergency Relief Fund

NEW ORLEANS—Erich and Jennifer Weishaupt, founders of the Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine restaurants, have announced the establishment of the Lagniappe Krewe Emergency Relief Fund in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Lagniappe Krewe Fund grants are available to hospitality employees and their families who have experienced emergencies beyond their control resulting in financial hardship. Workers affected by recently named storms—Laura and Sally—are also encouraged to apply for assistance. Applications are open for the one-time, $500 grants and are being accepted now through an online application process.

“When COVID disrupted our business operations, we were unable to continue paying our employees—that was the most difficult decision for us,” said Jennifer Weishaupt. “We employ hundreds of good, hard-working people who rely on their paycheck. These grants are offered in response to the emergency needs of individuals within our restaurant families.”

The Weishaupt’s founded the Weishaupt Family Foundation in 2019 to give back to the community-at-large and distributed $50K in grants to nonprofit organizations in the New Orleans area. When COVID-19 forced the hospitality industry to shut down, the Weishaupt Family Foundation sought ways to broaden the reach to individuals within the Ruby Slipper markets across five states and personally seeded the Lagniappe Fund with $100K. The initial round of grants was distributed in early August. Bregal Helps Initiative pledged to match the $100K donation, allowing for this second round of grants to reach even further.

“During the period I was laid off due to COVID-19, there were several problems out of my control with my unemployment status leaving me in a difficult financial situation,” said Jessica Schiefele, long time Ruby Slipper bartender. “The $500 grant from the Lagniappe Krewe Fund helped me cover my critical expenses during that time.”

The Lagniappe Krewe Emergency Relief Fund grant application period is now open for the second round of funding. Applications are available by clicking here through Friday, October 23rd.

Tax-deductible donations to the fund may be made online, with 100% of the donations being distributed directly to the impacted krewe.