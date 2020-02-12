Raising the Bar tomorrow night with James Beard Foundation

NEW ORLEANS – On February 13, join the mixology greats of New Orleans at NOCHI for a James Beard Event, Taste America: New Orleans.

The cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m. with bites by some wonderful local chefs. Christina Balzebre of Levee Baking Co., Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf, Brack May of Cowbell, Fredo Nogueira of Cane & Table, Manish Patel of Tava Indian Street Food, and Leighann Smith of Piece of Meat will all be working in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, infamous mixologists will be whipping up delicious cocktails. Including Alex Anderson of Cure, Sophie Burton of Bar Politan, Austin Johnson of The Bombay Club, Lisa Nguyen of Elysian Bar, Angela Walters of Windsor Court, and Denzel Brown.

This event is part of Taste America, a series bringing the James Beard Foundation dinners and programs to exciting culinary destinations like New Orleans. Tickets are available here.

The Co-Chairs for Raising the Bar are Kea Sherman and Neal Bodenheimer, Sally and Geordie Brower and Caroline and Brent Rosen.