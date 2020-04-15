Raising Cane’s launches ‘Cane’s In The Moment’ initiative

BATON ROUGE – Due to COVID-19, important plans like weddings, graduation, trips and concerts have been postponed or cancelled. Instead of focusing on those missed plans, Raising Cane’s new “Cane’s In The Moment” initiative aims to celebrate serendipitous moments that bring joy and happiness to its Customers.

One of the ways that Raising Cane’s is filling the void of missed plans is with the launch of its Cane’s In The Moment Virtual Entertainment Series. The series will feature a different artist or group every Wednesday and Friday through April 29. In addition, during every concert, Raising Cane’s will host a fundraiser for healthcare workers or disaster relief organizations.

“As we all adjust to the current realities of life, it’s easy to get bogged down and focus on everything you aren’t doing,” said Raising Cane’s Founder, Owner & Co-CEO Todd Graves. “So we wanted to do what we could to spread some joy and entertainment while also showing gratitude for the brave men and women that are serving on the frontlines. We invite everyone to join the ‘Cane’s In The Moment’ initiative as we try to shine a light during these dark times.”

Every performance will be played on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers. For the performance schedule and more information about Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series, visit https://raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment

Raising Cane’s always operates with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health, and recently, its restaurants have taken even greater measures. Restaurants will continue to serve Customers via drive-thru while practicing proper social distancing.

