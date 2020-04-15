Pizza vs. Pandemic: Pizza app, and two non-profits have teamed up to feed care workers and support local businesses

NEW ORLEANS – Slice is an online and mobile ordering platform for local pizzerias. Slice Out Hunger is a non-profit that brings local pizzerias and the community together. Pizza to Polls is a nonprofit that delivers pizza to those waiting in long lines on election day. What happens when they team up? They launch Pizza vs. Pandemic, which has one special cause: feed care workers, and support small businesses.

Pizza vs. Pandemic is helping support those working around the clock by arranging for hundreds of pizzas from independent pizzerias to be sent to workers at care centers, hospitals, clinics, shelters, and more

Since launching, the initiative has already raised over $318K and has already delivered 7.8K pizza pies! Anyone from around the world can donate, and every dollar will help feed those putting their lives on the line. These pizza orders will also provide much-needed revenue to local New Orleans restaurants serving food to its community.

Locally, almost 100 deliveries have been made!

Ochsner Medical Center Delivery on: 4/4/2020 From: Fresco Cafe 30 pizzas delivered

Touro LSU medical center uptown New Orleans (ICU) Team A and B Delivery on: 3/29/2020 From: New York Pizza New Orleans 30 pizzas delivered

New Orleans East Hospital Delivery on 4/14/2020 From: Napoli Pizza 30 pizzas delivered



HOW TO DONATE:

Powered by Slice, donations can be made via Slice Out Hunger at sliceouthunger.org. Donations of any size are welcome and appreciated. The Slice team will coordinate deliveries between local pizzerias and care centers in the greatest areas of need. Additionally, those who know of groups of workers who need help can tweet @SliceOutHunger. to let them know. The recipients will be confirmed and then pizza ordered and sent via Slice. All participating pizzerias are vetted and selected to follow the most recent best practices for food handling and delivery. Slice will also work with both the care center and pizzeria to determine the safest means of delivery, including curb-side drop-off.

This program will continue for as long as it takes to support these tireless workers.