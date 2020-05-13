Ordering platform ZappEats allows restaurants to keep more profits

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans company ZappEats is an online platform for restaurants tired of delivery apps such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, Waitr, and others taking 13.5% – 40% of their profits. ZappEats offers restaurants the ability to accept take-out and delivery orders for a flat monthly fee of $99.00 vs. the hefty commissions on each delivery order charged by the national apps. In light of the current pandemic, ZappEats is offering all restaurants the ability to use the service free for two months.

“Restaurants are struggling. The high commissions charged by delivery apps can be the breaking point. ZappEats allows restaurants to reach customers online, keep all of their profits and retain more of their employees for less money than utilizing outside delivery resources,” said ZappEats founder Michael Osterfeld.

Once an order is placed, the restaurant receives an email and phone call and the customer is given the phone number of the restaurant as a contact. Instead of losing a percentage, the restaurant keeps all of its profits. No middle man. No high commissions. More quality control. The platform also allows restaurants to charge a delivery fee to help offset the cost of drivers. This and a $1 per order platform fee that goes to Zapp, is all the customer is charged and it is less than most other platforms.

With ZappEats, the restaurant employs their own waiters and bartenders – staff that needs the work right now – to make the deliveries. While there is a low cost to this model, it allows the restaurant to retain valuable employees and elevate the delivery experience for both restaurants and customers wary of unreliable drivers. Monthly insurance costs for part-time delivery drivers can be as low as $125.00 per month for up to 4 drivers, making the cost to handle delivery themselves considerably less than delivery apps.

“ZappEats gave me back my profits,” said Scot Craig, Chef/ Owner of Katie’s in Mid City, Francesca Deli, and Bienvenue. “The platform allows me the marketing reach of the national apps but without the high commissions. Plus, when I send my food out, I know it is being

handled with care by a valued employee. The order doesn’t sit waiting for a delivery driver – it goes out hot and with somebody I trust,” he said.

60% of consumers prefer to order online and will choose a restaurant that offers an easy mechanism to do so. ZappEats provides this ability as well as the marketing opportunities offered by the national apps. As part of the service, ZappEats provides the restaurant with a professionally-designed menu link they can share on their web site, Facebook, Google, Yelp, Trip Advisor, Open4BizUS, and any other places diners seek out order information. When needed, restaurants can easily update their menu by simply emailing ZappEats.

ZappEats is headquartered in New Orleans and has 20 part and full-time employees based in New Orleans, Chicago, and overseas.