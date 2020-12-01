Nina Compton continues pop-up series with Hot Fire Chicken & Biscuits to-go this Saturday at Compere Lapin

NEW ORLEANS – James Beard award-winning Chef Nina Compton and partner/husband Larry Miller are pleased to announce the continuation of their weekly pop-up series with a Hot Fire Chicken & Biscuits To-Go Pop-up. The special will be available for carryout this Saturday, December 5th from 11 am to 2 pm at Compère Lapin located at the Old No. 77 Hotel.

For a limited time only, fans of Compton’s wildly popular spicy crispy chicken will be able to enjoy the fiery dish from the comfort of their home. Each order includes one serving of the Hot Fire Chicken, which is buttermilk brined, fried and tossed a house-made hot sauce, two flaky biscuits and pickles for just $20. Diners can wash it all down with boozy concoctions to-go. Priced at $12, libations on offer include Bloody Marys; Mimosas; Brandy Milk Punch; Brunch Punch; and Frozen Daquiris.

Preorders are strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Preorders will start this Wednesday after 1 pm for pickup on Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm.

Compère Lapin is located in The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery at 535 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans. To place an order, please visit www.comperelapin.com.