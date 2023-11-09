NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is set to host two “prestigious” international culinary competitions in the summer of 2024, announced by New Orleans & Company.

The competitions will bring the heat not only to the summer but also to the kitchen, marking the first time they will be held in the United States.

According to New Orleans & Company, the competitions will take place from June 11 to June 13.

The first competition will begin with the Americas selection of the Pastry World Cup where teams will compete for the top three spots. The finalist will qualify for the grand finale in Sirha Lyon in January 2025, held in Lyon, France.

The Americas selection of the Pastry World Cup on Tuesday, June 11, will introduce a new challenge where participants must create a dessert inspired by the hosting country. The specific American staple dessert for this event has not been announced at this time.

The Bocuse d’Or Americas competition is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13. Up to 12 countries will participate, and the top five finalists will move on to compete in the grand finale at Sirha Lyon in January 2025.

“It is a testament to our culinary community and the international reputation our city enjoys for the unique, one-of-a-kind cuisine we showcase across our dining landscape, including classic restaurants operated for generations by legendary families, innovative fine dining, and passionate chefs in kitchens of all sizes and genres. We are ready to celebrate and welcome chefs from around the world to the greatest food city in America,” said President and CEO of New Orleans & Company Walt Leger III.

