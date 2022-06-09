BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— Even on days when the summer sun seems to turn the capital area into a veritable oven, there’s still good reason to take a moment and celebrate life by enjoying a delicious slice of pie.

Thursday, June 9 marks National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day, and those who choose to observe the odd but sweet holiday are encouraged to grab some fresh rhubarb and strawberries and bake their own pie.

Or, to make things easier, simply order a pie from a bakery.

All that said, baking a fresh rhubarb pie in Louisiana isn’t easy as the plant doesn’t do very well in our state’s climate.

Fresh rhubarb

The perennial vegetable, identified by its light green or crimson stalks and large ruffled green leaves, grows better in northern areas of the U.S. where daytime temperatures average no more than 90°F. Due to the vegetable’s tart taste, it’s often paired with sweet fruits, such as strawberries, to create a mouthwatering dessert.

Even though most local gardeners are unable to grow the vegetable, the good news is that a few Baton Rouge grocery stores carry rhubarb.

The Fresh Market, Whole Foods Market, and Sprouts Farmers Market typically have rhubarb on hand.

So, as you find ways to beat the heat on Thursday, you can do so with a slice of strawberry rhubarb pie.