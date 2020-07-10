NATIONAL PIÑA COLADA DAY: Test Kitchen Taylor’s favorite recipe

NEW ORLEANS – Test Kitchen Taylor may be at home, but she’s definitely celebrating National Piña Colada Day!

One of Test Kitchen Taylor’s favorite drinks, and a holiday to go with it? Get your bikini because we are partying!

This recipe should make about 4 frozen Piña Coladas. This is a simplified version of Bon Appetit’s Piña Colada recipe.

Need a virgin version? Sub water for the white rum, and leave out the spiced rum entirely.

Test Kitchen Taylor’s Favorite Piña Colada

8 ounces frozen pineapple

6 ounces sweetened cream of coconut

2 ounces unsweetened coconut milk

8 ounces white rum

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (this is one lime if you feel like working hard, or two if you don’t feel like using your muscles today)

2 ounces dark rum

Shake cream of coconut and coconut milk in their cans before measuring. I mean, REALLY shake them up! Purée pineapple, cream of coconut, coconut milk, white rum, lime juice, and 2 cups ice (or more if you’d like) in a blender until smooth. Divide among glasses. Top off each with ½ oz. dark rum.

Be sure to share your Piña Colada on social media and tag @taylorfeingold and #TestKitchenTaylor in your posts!