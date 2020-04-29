Mother’s Day Restaurant Offerings to Help Savor the “Mom”ents

NEW ORLEANS – Even though we’re still in lockdown, a few restaurants are going out of their way to make Mother’s Day special with takeout specials!

Bonefish Grill

From Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10, guests can call in advance to place an order for an exclusive Mahi & Shrimp Family Bundle ($49.90) for mom that feeds up to five people and includes a choice of House or Caesar Salad, served with family-style sides including Garlic Mashed Potatoes + Seasonal Veggies, Fresh Bread with Pesto and a Dessert Duo of Classic Cheesecake slices and Cookies. Guests can also bring the sea to their table with a variety of other Family Bundles available every day of the week that include options like a Grilled Salmon Bundle ($39.90), a Lily’s Chicken Bundle ($35.90) and a variety taco bundles, that all include a choice of House or Caesar Salad, served with family-style sides including Garlic Mashed Potatoes + Seasonal Veggies, Fresh Bread with Pesto and a freshly-baked cookies.

For those looking to gift a Mother’s Day Dinner to the special mom in their life, guests can also purchase gift cards online and enjoy a meal together, virtually. For now through May 10, for every $50 spent in gift cards, receive a $10 e-gift card to use immediately through December 31 by visiting Bonefish Grill.

Outback Steakhouse

From Wednesday, May 6 through Tuesday, May 12, moms can enjoy a Filet & Lobster Tail or a Prime Rib and Crab Cake Dinner. Guests can also add a Lobster Tail to any entrée for $9.99 or a crab cake for $6. Additionally, for every $50 gift card purchased online, guests will receive $10 off their next over. Visit Outback’s website to place an order online for Curbside Takeaway, or have Outback Favorites delivered right to your door with free delivery!

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Enjoy classic made-from-scratch Italian recipes from Carrabba’s Italian Grill’s leading ladies including dishes like Fettuccine Weesie (created in honor of founder Johnny Carrabba’s sister), Lasagne (created by Johnny Carrabba’s grandmother) and Polla Rosa Maria (named after Johnny Carrabba’s mother Rose). Guests can also take advantage of Family Bundles that serves up to 5 people starting at $39.99 complete with choice of entrée like Lasagne, Chicken Parmesean, or an assortment of pasta bundles served with Fresh Bread and choice of salad. All bundles are available car side carryout only and can be ordered on Carrabba’s or by calling your local Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Additionally, from now through May 10, purchase $50 in gift cards online and get a $10 E-bonus card valid through December 31.