McDonald’s announces limited edition McRib NFT giveaway

CHICAGO (BRPROUD) — In celebration of McRib’s 40th anniversary, McDonald’s will be giving away a limited number of McRib NFTs.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens, which are defined as digital assets typically in the form of art, video, music and more. The McRib NFT will be McDonald’s first one.

McDonald’s said the giveaway will be on Twitter starting Nov. 1.

How to enter the giveaway:

Follow @McDonalds on Twitter

Retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet between Nov. 1 to Nov. 7

Winners will be chosen on Nov. 12

If you can’t get your hands on the McRib NFT, you can still order a real one when they’re back in restaurants on Nov. 1.