Local Restaurant Update: Toups’ Meatery offering free Family Meals for those in the service industry

NEW ORLEANS – Chef Isaac Toups is offering curbside takeout and delivery at his Mid-City restaurant Toups’ Meatery, from 11 AM – 9 PM. There are plenty of boudin balls and cracklins to go around, even during this tough time.

The restaurant is also offering “Family Meal” every day at 3 PM (until they run out) free of charge for the needy and especially those in the service industry. Call ahead so they can safely box your food. Toups Meatery is located at 854 N. Carrollton Avenue. For more information, to make donations and delivery options, please call (504) 252-4999.