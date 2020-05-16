Local Restaurant Update: Josephine Estelle is open for takeout and delivery now with a promo code

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, Josephine Estelle re-opened with takeout and delivery, and seated restaurant dining will launch on May 22. Josephine Estelle will offer delivery service via Uber Eats and Grubhub, and takeout service will be available by those apps in addition to calling the restaurant directly at (504) 930-3070.

In addition to such longtime favorite dishes as the Canestri cacio e pepe, John T Burger and Peanut Butter Budino, the restaurant is offering some brand new dishes including pizzas, lasagna and sandwiches. The menu also has a selection of wines and cocktails available for takeout only. See the menu here!

Front-line workers–healthcare, police, fire–will receive a 50 percent discount on all curbside takeout orders with the proper identification. Other folks can receive a 10 percent discount on takeout when they call in and use the code word “LINGUINI”. Of course, Ace Hotel New Orleans and Josephine Estelle are practicing and enforcing all COVID-19 health rules and regulations.

Additionally, a bottle shop is launching in Three Keys, Ace Hotel New Orleans’ music venue, allowing folks to pick up fresh house-made pastas and sauces for cooking at home, and bottles from Josephine Estelle’s Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list. The bottle shop’s opening date is May 22.