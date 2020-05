NEW ORLEANS – Beginning Thursday, May 14, Gris-Gris on Magazine Street will be open for takeout with a limited menu.

The menu will be available every Thursday – Sunday from noon – 8 pm. To order, call the restaurant at (504) 272-0241, or place an order on the website, which will go live on May 14.

The starting menu will include Gris-Gris local classics like Gumbo, Shrimp & Grits, Chicken & Dumplings, Poboys, Bread Pudding and a daily “wine by the bottle” special.

