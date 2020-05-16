Local Restaurant Update: Copper Vine re-opens its doors

NEW ORLEANS – Copper Vine, the stunning eatery located in New Orleans Central Business District, is opening its doors for dine-in service this weekend. On Saturday, May 16th and Sunday, May 17th, Copper Vine will offer limited indoor and courtyard seating from 11 AM to 8 PM. Of course, the restaurant will be adhering to all safety protocols. Curbside pickup will also be available.

Beginning Monday, May 18th, the restaurant will be open daily from 11 AM to 9 PM. Diners will be able to enjoy Chef Amy Mehrtens’ delectable fare, including Chicken & Boudin Gumbo; Fig & Goat Cheese Flatbread; Fried Shrimp Po’boy; Wild Mushroom Pasta; as well as some new additions. Family Style Meals and a Kids Menu will also be available. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Please note that any current takeout promotions will no longer apply.

To reserve please visit www.coppervinewine.com or call (504) 208-9535. Copper Vine is located at 1001 Poydras St in New Orleans.