Local Restaurant Update: 50% off wine and beer at Copper Vine

NEW ORLEANS – Also, use CODE: CVEAT20 to receive 20% off of food at checkout for online ordering.

Copper Vine is offering Family-style Meals for 4 for just $45. Family style meals vary each day, and diners can choose from hearty entrees with sides and dessert.

Copper Vine also doing menus for lunch and dinner curbside pick-up. If you choose to do curbside pick-up you can get 20% off of food and 50% off of beer and wine. Delivery is also available through the WAITR app or website.

Family meal orders must be placed by 2 PM, and pick up is from 4 PM – 7 PM. All other pick-up is available from 11 AM – 8 PM. Catering delivery for larger groups and offices is also available.

Copper Vine is located at 1001 Poydras Street. To order, call 504-208-9535 or order online at www.coppervinewine.com.