Local Restaurant: Haiku Sushi

NEW ORLEANS – This Magazine street restaurant is offering a full menu of Japanese favorites for curbside pickup and delivery every day from noon until 9 pm.

Haiku Sushi offers classics like beef, chicken or salmon teriyaki, delicious ramen, bento boxes, and gyoza. They have traditional sushi rolls like spicy tuna, California, and Philadelphia, but they also offer innovative rolls like the Bourbon Roll: spicy mixed fish, snow crab, cream cheese, and jalapeños rolled in soy paper and flash-fried, topped with eel sauce.

Test Kitchen Taylor loves Haiku Sushi! Her recommendations are the Sex and The City Roll, the Beef Negimaki, and the Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box.

To order curbside, head to haikunola.com and click order online, or call (504) 301-0850. To order delivery, check them out on UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates. They are located at 4430 Magazine St in New Orleans.