King Cake of the Day: Sugar Love Bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL - King Cake of the Day is back, so we've got your rundown of the best cakes in town!

Sierra Dee, owner of Sugar Love Cakes, says their most popular flavors are Best Traditional Best King Cake, Cream Cheese filled and Praline Pecan.

Their Traditional King Cake was the ultimate winner at the King Cake Festival last year. So there's good reason it's popular.

Here's Sierra's King Cake Tip: "You can taste Mardi Gras anywhere, anytime, by grabbing King Cake on a Stick and King Cake Nuggets!"

Sierra came up with King Cake on a Stick after seeing Mardi Gras vendors selling chicken on a stick. It's an easy and portable way to enjoy your favorite Mardi Gras treat.

For more info on Sugar Love Cake, click here.