Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON - King Cake of the Day is back, so we've got your rundown of the best cakes in town!

Rhonda Perez, Marketing Director at Nonna Randazzo's, told us that their most popular flavors are pretty normal like original, cream cheese and praline. They do have some pretty outside the box flavors as well: Bananas Foster and Tiramisu.

Rhonda's King Cake Tip is to get a king cake from Nonna Randazzo's year-round!