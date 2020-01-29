King Cake of the Day: Mockingbird Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS - King Cake of the Day is back, so we've got your rundown of the best cakes in town!

Mockingbird Cafe in Bay St. Louis is known for their delicious breakfast and lunch, but did you know they also make king cakes?

Karen Cerami, the baker at Mockingbird Cafe, tells us that their most popular flavors are original because everyone loves that traditional New Orleans taste, Berry cheesecake, filled with any berry you can imagine, and Praline Cheesecake.

Cerami's King Cake Tip is that making your own king cake takes time, but the more time and love you put into it, the better it will be.