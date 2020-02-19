Watch Now
King Cake of the Day: Maurice French Pastries

NEW ORLEANS - We got a chance to check out the king cakes at Maurice French Pastries.

Their most popular king cakes are their French King Cake, the General Foster, and the Ponchatoula.

