NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 4th of July is almost here! Family and friends will be outside having barbeques to celebrate the holiday. Hamburgers, chicken ribs, wings, and hotdogs are usually on the menu.

With having friends and family around, debates around food may arise. A recent survey shows what Americans debate about the most when it comes to food options. Over 1,000 people were asked several questions solely about food.

The first question people were asked by RTA Outdoor Living is if a hotdog is a sandwich. The survey said that 57 percent of people who answered, said yes. According to the survey, 15% put the cheese on their cheeseburger under the burger, boneless wings are more popular than bone-in and 18% of Americans eat their pizza with a fork and knife.

