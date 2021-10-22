Here’s what pumpkin foods are most popular in each state

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s autumn, which means Halloween, Thanksgiving, and of course, pumpkin-flavored treats!

With Pumpkin Day coming up on October 26, what better way to highlight America’s favorite pumpkin foods? Check out this map powered by Instagram data:

Pumpkin Foods by State (Photo Courtesy: Instagram Communications)

In Louisiana, the top pumpkin food was cookies, while in Mississippi, the fan-favorite was pumpkin pie. However, topping the list with the most popular treat was pumpkin bread.

The biggest stunner? The least-reported pumpkin treat was the pumpkin spice latte.