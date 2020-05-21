Happier Hour on National Wine Day: Milano Cookies and Nocking Point Wines Pair Up

NEW ORLEANS – Leading up to National Wine Day, Milano cookies is partnering with Nocking Point Wines to create a limited-edition ‘Milano x Nocking Point Wines Happier Hour Box.’

The Milano x Nocking Point Wines Happier Hour Box features a selection of five specially picked Nocking Point Wines to perfectly pair with the Milano cookie Happier Hour Guide, created for the ultimate Milano and wine tasting experience. The guide features five expert pairing ideas from a sommelier for how to match various Milano cookie flavors with your favorite wine.

Celeb-favorite Nocking Point Wines is known for delivering exceptional wine experiences in collaboration with influential celebrities and artists and Milano Cookies are a Pepperidge Farm classic.

The Milano x Nocking Point Wines Happier Hour Box is available here.