This grilled cheese donut is served inside out with all things Elvis

Donuts are not just crisp, they're 'butter krisp' at this Louisiana diner

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — It’s a down-home diner, not far from downtown Covington, Louisiana.

The address is 1105 Business 190 in Covington. What’s on the menu is not just crisp — it’s Butter Krisp.

Donuts are the specialty, but they’re not alone on the menu. They’re cozy in the grilled cheese donut.

The glorious dish is the creation of owner and chef Joey Bonono. Bonono bought the place about a year ago, but the building has been around for 45 years.

The moment you walk in, you’ll know one thing — okay, two things.

First, the cuisine is crispy — sorry, that’s ‘krispy’ with a “k”.

The other thing? Elvis has not left the building. He’s everywhere.

The inspiration for the decoration, Elvis is the patron saint of the place. He’s all shook up.

The place is adorned with anything Elvis and anything from the fifties.

It’s a trip back in time — for your tastebuds and for your heart.

Visit the Butter Krisp Diner website here.