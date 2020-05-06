Galatoire’s Offers Mother’s Day Menu To Go

NEW ORLEANS – Galatoire’s is excited to announce its Mother’s Day menu. The Grab ‘N Go items are the perfect way to celebrate with a Mother’s Day lunch or dinner at home. Menu items are served a la carte so you can customize your own meal to suit your family’s needs.

Mimosa Kit

2 bottles of Galatoire’s Sparkling Wine, quart of orange juice, pint of strawberries, $50



Appetizers

Crab Maison, $25 per pint (serves 3-4)

Shrimp Remoulade, $15 per pint (serves 3-4)

Crawfish Remoulade, $15 per pint (serves 3-4)

Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 dozen $15, full dozen $30



Soups & Salads

Arugula and Fennel Salad, Mint, Burrata, Roasted Garlic, Toasted Pine Nuts, Blueberry Balsamic Vinaigrette, $25 (serves 4)

Duck and Andouille Gumbo, $15 per quart (serves 3-4)

Seafood Gumbo, $15 per quart (serves 3-4)

Turtle Soup, $15 per quart (serves 3-4)



Entrees (serves 4)

Herbed crusted Wagyu Striploin – $120 (serves 3-4)

Smoked Smashed Potatoes, Broccoli

Roasted Pork Loin – $90

Summer Squash, Braised Greens

Seafood Stuffed Pompano – $98

Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Lemon, Caper Beurre Blanc



Side Dishes (serves 4)

Lobster Thermidor Au Gratin, $25

Crab Au Gratin, $25

Seafood Eggplant Casserole, $25

Potatoes Au Gratin, $15

Green Bean Casserole, $15

Creamed Spinach, $15



Desserts (serves 4)​​

Monkey Bread with Roasted Pecan Praline Sauce and Fruit Preserve, $15 (take ‘n bake)

Mother’s Day Chantilly Cake, Layered Almond Sheet Cake with Chantilly and Fresh Berries, $20

When picking up orders, guests may also choose a bottle of wine, of which certain selections will be discounted. Soups, Oysters Rockefeller, entrees, sides and desserts will need to be baked at home. Cold items are ready to eat and serve.



​Pick up times on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9 are available between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday orders must be placed by 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. Saturday orders must be placed by 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8​. Call 504-525-2021 or email sales@galatoires.com to place an order. Curbside pickup is encouraged.

Galatoire’s is currently offering to-go orders for both lunch and dinner. Meals start at $76, feed four and are served hot. Grab-and-go options such as turtle soup and seafood gumbo are available separately and served cold. The menus are released online weekly. In addition, Galatoire’s Shrimp Remoulade and Shrimp Creole are available for purchase at select Rouses Markets in the New Orleans area.