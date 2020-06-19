Free smoothies for a month?! How you can win at Main Squeeze Juice Co. this weekend

Food

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE – All weekend long, local chain Main Squeeze Juice Co. is celebrating National Smoothie Day. On Saturday, the first 10 customers in-store at both Metairie locations will receive free smoothies for a month.

The brand is also offering discounts, raffles, and other promotions throughout the weekend.

Since the pandemic, the franchise has donated over 5,000 smoothies, juices, and immune-boosting shots to the frontline workers at various medical and health facilities throughout New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Houston.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. has a commitment to being local, so much so that their ownership group includes Saints punter Thomas Morstead and former Saints wide receiver, Marques Colston!

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News