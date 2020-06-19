Free smoothies for a month?! How you can win at Main Squeeze Juice Co. this weekend

METAIRIE – All weekend long, local chain Main Squeeze Juice Co. is celebrating National Smoothie Day. On Saturday, the first 10 customers in-store at both Metairie locations will receive free smoothies for a month.

The brand is also offering discounts, raffles, and other promotions throughout the weekend.

Since the pandemic, the franchise has donated over 5,000 smoothies, juices, and immune-boosting shots to the frontline workers at various medical and health facilities throughout New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Houston.

Main Squeeze Juice Co. has a commitment to being local, so much so that their ownership group includes Saints punter Thomas Morstead and former Saints wide receiver, Marques Colston!