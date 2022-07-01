BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Families looking to spend quality time together while giving back to the community are invited to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for the perfect opportunity to do both.

The food bank will once again be hosting its ‘Family Night’ sessions this summer.

Families are invited to swing by Tuesday, July 12, and Tuesday, August 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a family-friendly evening of packing food boxes for those in need in our community.

Families with children ages 4 and older are encouraged to come help sort and pack boxes.

Click here to sign up online.