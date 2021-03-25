Dunkin’ launches new ‘Girl Scout Cookie’ inspired iced coffees

CANTON, Mass. — On shelves and in stores now, ready-to-drink bottled Iced Coffee in Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors.

Through a collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company, Dunkin’ is looking to keep fans refreshed and running with their favorite cookie flavors.

Whether fans are enjoying their ready-to-drink bottled coffee on-the-go or in the comfort of their home, now it’s even easier to chill and enjoy iconic Dunkin’ iced coffee with a new, limited-edition set of merchandise made for chillin’.

Dubbed “The Chill Collection”, this exclusive set of Dunkin’ and Girl Scout merchandise includes three bottles of the new Dunkin’ iced coffee in Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors, a sweatshirt, sweatpants, cozy socks, iced coffee tumbler, ice cube tray, and enamel pins. A limited number of merch boxes will be available to fans for free, while supplies last, beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, March 26.

Dunkin’ Chill Collection

This is the first time the iconic Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and S’mores flavors will be available in bottles of iced coffee.

The new Dunkin’ Iced Coffee in Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors are available now at retailers nationwide in 13.7 fl oz bottles.

Produced and distributed by The Coca-Cola Company, the new flavors are inspired by some of the most beloved flavors of Girl Scout Cookies. The Thin Mints flavor features the classic cookie’s combination of rich chocolate and refreshing mint, while the Coconut Caramel features toasted coconut mixed with creamy caramel, and the S’mores flavor combines notes of graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow.

“We’re thrilled The Coca-Cola Company is teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA to offer three new ways to enjoy Dunkin’ iced coffee on-the-go, while also surprising brand fans with crave-worthy, exclusive merchandise,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President, Dunkin’ Retail Business Development.